March and April Activities at the OCC

Ongoing Weekly Classes

Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150

Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150

Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80

March 2023

All 5 Wednesdays in March; Sheryl Southwick’s “Sketching Your Life”; $100

Enjoy Weds March 1,8,15,22,29 10:00AM – 12:00 PM

Learning to draw. The foundation to bring out your inner artist.

Saturday, March 4th; 8:30AM- 10:30AM; Free

Cars and Coffee

Saturday, March 4th, 6:30PM doors; Show 7:00PM; $10 w/cash bar

IMPROV COMEDY NIGHT; featuring Improv Easton Comedy Troop

The audience becomes a part of the show by offering a word or location suggestions that spark ideas for games and scenes made up on the spot. The show is unscripted and everything that happens is spontaneous.

Wednesday, March 15th, 8:00AM – 6:30PM, Excursion to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center National Air & Space Museum, $65

Celebrity Guest and Host for the Trip – Hunter Harris!

via Coach Bus (has bathroom!) departs OCC at 8am; Departs Easton Airport at 8:30 AM

Includes travel, snacks, private group docent guided tour and group rate for IMAX film

Lunch on Own at Museum

website: https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/udvar-hazy-center

Friday, March 17th, 6:00PM, $25

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Celebration with the Free N’ “over” Eazy Band

Dinner Reservations due March 10th. Dine-In to enjoy the live music and traditional corned beef and cabbage menu prepared by the famed OCC chefs.

Monday, March 20th, 12:00 – 2:00PM – Maryland’s Mobile Market – Free

All welcome to drive up to OCC to receive your monthly provisions. DelMarVa Power is also onsite with free lightbulbs. Bring some nourishments to your neighbors.

Thursday, March 23rd, 5:30PM James Webb Space Telescope Speaker

Darshan Kakkad, PhD, astrophysicist, and a fellow at both Oxford University, as well as the Space Telescope Science Institute, in Baltimore, will present and discuss images currently being received from the James Webb Space Telescope. The Webb Telescope can detect objects up to 100 times fainter than the Hubble Telescope, giving the Webb Telescope the capacity to conduct investigations into the formation of the first stars, the first galaxies, as well as potentially habitable exoplanets.

Saturday, March 25th, 7:00 – 9:00PM, $15 w/cash bar

Michael Waskey Trio, Singer, songwriter, folk, Americana trio

Michael Waskey is a first-rate performing songwriter and storyteller who delivers familiar yet never derivative music filled with vivid colors, broad textures, imagery, addictive melodies, smartly crafted chord progressions and beautiful instrumentation!

He will be joined by Jesse Kirchner on bass and James Burcky on drums.

Thursday, March 30th, 5:30PM Women’s History Month Guest Speaker Muralist Bridget Cimino, free w/cash bar

Bridget was born and raised in the Baltimore area. She received her bachelors in Fine Art from The Maryland Institute College of Art in 2004, and since then has worked as an artist doing decorative painting, historical restoration, illustration, murals, and fine art. She currently resides in Baltimore City.

Friday, Dinner and a Movie “Big Night” with Italian menu by Pope’s Tavern

$15 for meal at 6:00PM, Free movie at 7:00PM – Dinner limited to 30 people

“IN LOVE AND LIFE, ONE BIG NIGHT CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING ”

Come together to enjoy community dinner and a movie with friends and neighbors.

“In this warm, flavorful film, two Italian immigrant brothers struggle to launch a restaurant that features authentic Italian cooking in 1950’s New Jersey. A VIP banquet for their hero Louis Prima might just generate the publicity they need. Stanley Tucci’s script revolves around food and family, but it also involves a familiar quest: to realize the American Dream without selling out.”STANLEY TUCCI, ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, TONY SHAIHOUB AND MINNIE DRIVER STAR IN THIS DELICIOUS GEM!

THE CRITICS RAVED …

ROGER EBERT : ” FOUR STARS !! ”

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE: “A SWEET LITTLE MIRACLE !!

WASHINGTON POST:” A SCRUMPTIOUS TALE OF GREAT FOOD AND GRAND PASSIONS”

LARRY PAZ: ” OH, A GREAT MOVIE !! ”

April 2023

Saturday, April 1st, 8:30-10:30am

Cars and Coffee, free

Four Wednesdays in April, 10:00AM – 12:00PM, Revitalize your Colors – with artist Sheryl Southwick– $120

Reviewing the power of complementary and analogous colors from the color wheel, students will practice painting from still life and landscape on the four Wednesdays in April. Sheryl will guide you through ways to make your colors work better than ever in your oil or acrylic paintings. Bring work in progress or start something new.

Friday, April 7th,5:30PM Speaker presentation featuring Scott Cohen

free w/cash bar

Talbot County resident Scott Cohen has been cooking and serving meals to people in need for over fifty years. In August of 2022, Scott traveled to Ukraine, seeking to feed the refugees from the war zones in that region. He found his way to a church sanctuary in Western Ukraine outside Lviv. He served as chief cook and bottle washer for fifty to seventy-five family members, mostly women and children, who had escaped the east with little but what they could carry on their backs. Provisioning at local markets, Scott prepared and served from 75 to 200+ meals at a time, including fully plated breakfasts and dinners, seven days a week for a month.

Wednesday, April 12th 9:00AM – 12:00PM, free

POPLAR ISLAND TOUR: A FREE ADVENTURE WITH FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

Limited to 24 people. Reserve one of the limited spaces on the boat, by April 3rd.

Poplar Island is in the Chesapeake Bay near Tilghman Island. It once was a viable community but was abandoned because of erosion that reduced it to about 3 acres. It is now over 1, 700 acres and is reborn as a wildlife habitat, providing a splendid home for birds and other wildlife. Maryland Environmental Service provides tours of the Island that are conducted by an environmental specialist. The tour takes you from Tilghman to Poplar Island by boat to connect with a bus and guide to see the Island.

The tour takes approximately 4 hours, which includes the 1/2 hour boat ride to and from the Island. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring snacks.

You should be at the boat dock in Tilghman about 15 minutes early, so if you are leaving from Oxford we recommend that you leave before 8:00 am to allow a little extra time in case the bridge to Tilghman opens. Tours are rain or shine.

Community Partner Events at OCC:

March 9-11, 2023 Hope in Harmon: A Broadway Musical Review

http://www.Foundationofhopemaryland.org/

Tickets at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HIH2023

March 11th, 2023 Oxford Kids Camp Online Registration Opens at 8:30AM

http://www.oxfordkidscamp.org/

April 13-16, 2023Quilted Bag Making Retreat

www.JKThreads.com/retreats

April 22, 2023 Oxford Day

https://oxfordday.org/

April 20-30, 2023 – Tred Avon Players Presents “Moon Over Buffalo”

https://www.tredavonplayers.org/schedule

Directed by Tim Weigand

The hilarious comedy, Moon Over Buffalo, centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.