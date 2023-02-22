Charlie Brown, Snoopy Coming to KCHS Stage

Charles M. Schultz’ beloved comic strip characters from “Peanuts” will be entertaining audiences in the Kent County High School auditorium next week.
Theater students here are performing the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. for both performances.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students.
Kent County High School is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.