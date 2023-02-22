Charlie Brown, Snoopy Coming to KCHS Stage

Charles M. Schultz’ beloved comic strip characters from “Peanuts” will be entertaining audiences in the Kent County High School auditorium next week.

Theater students here are performing the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. for both performances.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students.

Kent County High School is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.