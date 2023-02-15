Transparency and Accountability: A Chat with Chestertown Chief of Police Ron Dixon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Questions about law enforcement policies and protocols, especially regarding excessive use of force, racial profiling, and lack of transparency, continue to trend nationally as frustrated communities demand more accountability.

Chestertown Chief of Police Ron Dixon. Kent County commissioners, and the Chesterton town council take these issues seriously and despite budgetary restraints have sought to implement best practices as a community law enforcement agency.

The Maryland Police Accountability Community and Transparency (PACT) passed in 2021 mandates the establishment of an oversight board and committee to receive complaints about police activity. Additionally, the accountability act updates best practices for officers engaging with the community, ranging from the use of new body cameras, to yearly psychological and physical fitness reviews.

While not included in this interview, Dixon would like to remind the community about the rise is scams targeting seniors. Usually, the scams arrive either as an email or phone call demanding payment for a fictitious invoice, or fake bond requests for the release of a relative.

In two cases, CPD was tipped off by a pharmacy that someone was trying to buy hundreds of dollars of gift cards, a typical payment request by scammers. The transactions were halted when police arrived to help.

Also, addressing the frequent scams involving the sale of an advertised item—usually a vehicle—where the seller of the car is met by a fake purchaser who subsequently robs the seller, Dixon wants the public to know that the PD’s parking lot is a “safe spot” for transactions. The area is well-lighted and under surveillance.

The Spy recently caught up with Chief Dixon to talk about police transparency and accountability according to the PACT updates.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For Chestertown Police Department updates see their Facebook page here. For assistance, call (410) 778-1800.

Police transparency is an important issue that has come under scrutiny in recent years, with concerns over excessive use of force, racial profiling, and other abuses of power. The lack of transparency in police operations and decision-making can make it difficult to hold officers accountable for their actions and erodes public trust in law enforcement.

Here are some problems with police transparency, along with examples:

Lack of data collection and reporting: Many police departments do not collect or report data on use of force incidents, officer misconduct, or other key metrics. This can make it difficult to identify patterns of abuse or bias, and can hinder efforts to hold officers accountable. For example, a 2020 investigation by the New York Times found that many police departments across the US did not report use of force incidents to the FBI as required by law, making it difficult to get an accurate picture of the scale and nature of police violence.

Lack of access to body camera footage: Body cameras can be an important tool for promoting police accountability and transparency, but many departments do not release footage to the public or even to the individuals involved in an incident. For example, in 2020, after the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the police department did not release body camera footage of the incident for several months, despite calls from Taylor’s family and protesters.

Lack of disciplinary action: Even when incidents of police misconduct or abuse are brought to light, officers are often not held accountable for their actions. This can erode public trust and send the message that police are above the law. For example, in 2014, Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, was killed by a police officer using a banned chokehold in New York City. Despite widespread public outrage and video evidence of the incident, the officer was not indicted by a grand jury.

Lack of transparency in police unions: Police unions can play an important role in advocating for officers’ rights and working conditions, but they can also shield officers from accountability and push for policies that undermine police transparency. For example, some police unions have opposed the use of body cameras, or pushed for laws that shield officer disciplinary records from public view.

Overall, these problems with police transparency highlight the need for greater accountability and oversight of law enforcement agencies. Without transparency, it can be difficult to identify and address systemic issues of abuse and bias, and to rebuild trust between police and the communities they serve.

