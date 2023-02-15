Mid-Shore Commerce: Qlarant Adds AI to the Portfolio

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As many of our readers know, the Spy has been watching the Easton-based Qlarant for over ten years. That number is only one of the five decades that Qlarant (formerly known at first as the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care) has been in operation, which gives you just a fair indication of how remarkably successful this quality review organization has been.

Intrigued by the scale and innovation of this cutting-edge nonprofit, we have periodically checked in with Qlarant CEO Ron Forsythe on the latest developments. The most interesting for us was the organization’s venture capital division’s investment in an Atlanta-based artificial intelligence firm named InpharmD.

The link for Qlarant was their long-term interest in AI and its use in the health services field. In this case, InpharmD’s service saves providers hours of research and documentation by using natural language processing to consolidate clinical literature and summarize applicable content in an easy-to-access format.

Last month, we visited Ron in Easton to hear more about Qlarant’s newest partner.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Qlarant please go here