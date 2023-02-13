Adkins Mystery Monday: What Organism is the Result of a Mutualistic Symbiotic Relationship?

Happy Mystery Monday! What super cool, complex organism is the result of a mutualistic symbiotic relationship?

Last week, we asked you about seedbox (Ludwigia alternifolia)! This native plant is found on the wetland edge and has unique, characteristic seed pods that resemble boxes. This perennial is related to evening primrose and has a similar multi-branched habit with yellow flowers. The flowers are short-lived, but attract bees, butterflies, and moths.

