February 14, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Organism is the Result of a Mutualistic Symbiotic Relationship?

Happy Mystery Monday! What super cool, complex organism is the result of a mutualistic symbiotic relationship?

Last week, we asked you about seedbox (Ludwigia alternifolia)! This native plant is found on the wetland edge and has unique, characteristic seed pods that resemble boxes. This perennial is related to evening primrose and has a similar multi-branched habit with yellow flowers. The flowers are short-lived, but attract bees, butterflies, and moths.

#ecologyiscool #mysteryorganism #mutualism #symbioticrelationship #mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #winterinterest

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

