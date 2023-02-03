Choptank Health Welcomes New School-Based Healthcare Providers

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Sarah Rogers, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, IBCLC of Centreville, Md., and Hope Taylor, MSN of Preston, Md. to its School-Based Health Center team. Rogers is providing healthcare to students and staff at Greensboro Elementary School, and Taylor is providing healthcare to Federalsburg Elementary School students and staff.

Sarah Rogers graduated from Chamberlain University with a Master’s Degree in Nursing, specializing in the field of study to become a certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). She is registered in Maryland as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and is an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

Prior to joining Choptank Health, Rogers worked as a Nurse Practitioner at the University of Maryland Urgent Care in Easton, Chester, and Denton, Md., and as a Registered Nurse at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md. She is a native of Crofton, Md. and now lives in Centreville with her husband and three children.

Hope Taylor graduated from Walden University with a Master’s Degree in Nursing, specializing in the field of study to become a certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and inducted into the Lambda Eta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, the Golden Key International Honor Society, and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Taylor joined Choptank Health in 2021, working at Choptank Health’s Fassett Magee Health Center prior to her School-Based Health Center work. Prior to joining Choptank Health, Taylor worked at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, Md. as a Staff Nurse, Field Nurse, and Case Manager. She is a native of Preston, Md., where she currently lives with her husband and four children.

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers provide dental services for Dorchester County Public School students and staff and medical and dental services for students and staff in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s School-Based health center services.

The School-Based Health Centers provide in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment needed. Services include diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, behavioral health services, nutrition, and educational services. Choptank Health’s School-Based dental programs include dental screenings and sealants, polishing/cleanings, oral health education, fluoride treatments, and dental emergency referrals.

School-Based Health Center Enrollment forms can be picked up at each school or downloaded in English and Spanish at www.choptankhealth.org/formsinformation.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.