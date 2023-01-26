The Lakeside Reset Resolution Failure and the Future of Development: A Chat with Talbot Councilman Pete Lesher

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was clear on Tuesday evening that Talbot County Council member Pete Lesher was speaking with a heavy heart when he made it know that he would not be proposing the Talbot Integrity Project’s (TIP) draft resolution to “reset” the new Trappe housing development known as Lakeside.

Noting that the Maryland Department of the Environment’s final approval for Lakeside’s first 400 homes on November 1 (just a few days before election day) he regretfully stated that this permit made the “Reset Resolution” obsolete. In short, the train had already left the station for the housing development’s first phase, having had the original approval of the County’s planning commission and the Talbot County Council in the last term setting the stage of MDE’s decision to permit construction.

While disappointing in the decision, Lesher has decided not to propose the TIP-approved motion.

In his Spy interview yesterday, Councilmember Lesher explains in detail the circumstances that led to this decision and his plans for protecting Talbot County from out-of-scale development projects in the future, including presumably Lakeside’s Phase II plans to construct more homes beyond the 400 units covered by their current permit.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.