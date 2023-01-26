Talbot County’s Dick Bodorff Becomes Chair of Maryland Public Television Foundation

Richard “Dick” Bodorff joined the MPT Foundation board of directors in 2019. He is also the vice chair of MPT’s governing body, the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission. His nearly 50-year career as a communications attorney in private practice began in the General Counsel’s Office at the Federal Communications Commission following a clerkship with then Commissioner Richard Wiley. His current position with Wiley Rein LLP includes numerous public and commercial media clients.

Bodorff’s current nonprofit involvement includes the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, the YMCA of the Chesapeake and the Broadcasters Foundation of America, where he has spent more than a decade on the organization’s board of directors. He has supported numerous organizations throughout his career, including stints as vice chairman of the board of America’s Public Television Stations, general counsel and secretary for the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and chairman of the boards of the Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corporation and Academy Art Museum