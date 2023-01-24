Chestertown Rotary Club Presents Spring Fling to Benefit Rotary’s Scholarship Fund

The Chestertown Rotary Club presents their second annual “Spring Fling” event at The Chester River Yacht and County Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road in Chestertown, March 18th starting at 5:30pm.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit the club’s community scholarship fund. Guests will enjoy an evening’s entertainment including a sumptuous buffet dinner, a roving magician, music and dancing, as well as a silent auction.

Chestertown Rotary Project Committee Chair Larry Vetter said: “This event provides an opportunity to share a special evening with friends at the Country Club and help Rotary support one of its core causes: education.”

Tickets are$ 65.00 per person.

Reservations for tables of ten are available. Please contact David White at capndave242@yahoo.com.