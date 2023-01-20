The Mainstay Announces its Start-Up Concert Listings for 2023

The Mainstay, Rock Hall, Maryland’s 25 year old non-profit concert venue, is pleased to announce the starting lineup of its 2023 music series. The offerings include a variety of music genres as performed by local and regional favorites, as well as nationally touring acts. The calendar also includes monthly programs such as pianist Joe Holt’s First Friday series (held on the first Friday of every month), with each show featuring a different guest collaboration (again, representing a variety of styles and genres); and the increasingly popular Open Mic series held on the second Wednesday of each month. The Open Mic format welcomes performers (musicians, poets and writers, comics, magicians, etc.) to take a turn on stage before an appreciative audience.

Here is a list of upcoming shows:

February

8 (Wed) Open Mic Nite

10 (Fri) Chuck Redd and Nate Najar – A Tribute to Charlie Byrd

21 (Tues) Mardi Gras Celebration with the Classic New Orleans Band, James Day and the Fish Fry

25 (Sat) Bluegrass/ Old Timey Music with Ken and Brad Kolodner

March

3 (Fri) First Friday – Joe Holt welcomes Pianist Allyn Johnson

11 (Sat) NYC Jazz/ Songbook Singer Hilary Gardner and her Trio

18 (Sat) Americana Singer/ Songwriter John John Brown

April

2 (Sun) Deanna Bogart

7 (Fri) First Friday – Joe Holt features multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson

15 (Sat) Guitar Phenome, John Jorgenson and his Gypsy Jazz Quintet

22 (Sat) Karen Somerville – Her Billie Holiday Tribute, “Just Call Me Billie”

Tickets are available on the Mainstay website at Mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations are also taken by phone at (410) 639-9133.