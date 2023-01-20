“A Date with History” Lecture Series Presents: Catching Shadow

Award-winning photographer Anne Nielsen will share her journey and process for creating her stunning black and white photographs of 21st century Native Americans living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The photographs are now on display at the Talbot Historical Society in an exhibit entitled “Catching Shadows.”Joining Anne will be members from Native American tribes from the Eastern Shore.

The Talbot Historical Society’s “A Date with History” lecture series presents photographer Anne Nielsen along with members of Native American Tribes of the Eastern Shore. Anne will discuss the process for creating the moving photographs now on display at the Talbot Historical Society and tribe members will discuss Native American life in the 21st Century.

Anne describes the process as follows, “These images are enlarged copies of portraits made with the 19th century wet plate process.A wet plate camera is basically a wooden box. Attached to this box is a brass lens that focuses the daylight so that it falls on a glass plate. There is no shutter or light meter so the exposure time is an educated guess.”

Anne graduated with a BA degree in Art History and began working in New York city where she established her own photography studio. She has recently moved back to Maryland’s Eastern Shore where she continues her photographic work.

January 28, 2023 at 1 pm

Location: Waterfowl Building, 40 S. Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601

A reception will follow at the Talbot Historical Society, 25 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601

Reservations are required and the cost is FREE for THS members and $5 for non-members.

If you have any questions or wish to sign-up please contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org