Join the Fun! So Much to See and Do at Chestertown RiverArts

RiverArts is all about community, creativity, and connections. Whether you are an artist, an aspiring artist, a non-artist and/or someone who is an art and craft appreciator, RiverArts has so much to offer you. There are programs for all ages and experience levels. No matter what the offering it’s always about appreciating art, having fun, and meeting new people. There’s a lot to see, hear, and do planned through April.

Every month there is an opening reception for a new gallery exhibit followed by an artist talk where you can hear from the participating artists themselves about their inspirations and processes. In celebration of Black History Month the February exhibit, “Merging Perspectives” will feature both local and regional black artists who work in a broad range of media. The opening reception will be held February 3, 5-7pm; the show will run through February 25. The artist talk will take place Thursday, February 9, 5-6:30.

February’s First Friday reception will also include the GRAND RE-OPENING OF THE RIVERARTS GIFT SHOP. See how it has been expanded and re-designed to feature an ever greater variety of one-of-a-kind gifts created by RiverArts members in a space more conducive to shopping.

To complement the exhibit there will be two additional chances to hear from special artists. On Saturday, February 4, at 1pm Kyle Hackett will present “Circular Narratives.” Kyle (b. Still Pond) is an artist, professor, and RiverArts Board Member who has returned home to share the influences and autobiographical connections to his artwork and journey. He will address painting tradition, contemporary image-making, and concepts of identity rooted in the communities that shaped him.

Jason Patterson’s work focuses on African American history on the Eastern Shore and highlights the role the past has in cultivating our current political and social conditions in the United States.”

Every month there are classes at the Clay Studio in hand-building and the wheel. These classes are designed for beginners, beginners-plus and intermediate levels where students learn a broad range of techniques. A special raku class will introduce Japanese glazing and firing techniques that result in one-of-a-kind pots in a broad range of colors with an interesting crackled appearance.

For those wanting to enjoy a casual fun-filled evening while learning something new there are the popular monthly get-togethers, “Uncorked Creations”. Held at Casa Carmen you can learn a craft while enjoying premier wines and vermouths.

Specialized classes introduce a broad range of crafts for all levels. Learn the craft of quilling involving the shaping of paper flowers using folding and pleating techniques. Have fun with the art of Pysansky, a Ukrainian egg decorating technique.

For those who enjoy working in fiber there are three workshops. At “Indigo at Night” learn to indigo dye and explore shibori resist methods while creating glorious blue gifts. During “Eucalyptus Magic in the Morning” create a naturally dyed, one-of-kind silk or wool gauze scarf using fresh eucalyptus leaves. At “There’s Gold in Those Petals” create a golden cotton scarf using a natural dye with dried marigolds.

And don’t forget the kids! During the Saturday Farmers’ Market, year-round, children ages 2-12 are welcome to drop in at KidSPOT in the breezeway for creative and STEM-oriented play, artistic exploration, crafts and fun. Drop-in is always free.

RiverArts has a weekly newsletter that provides ongoing information on all upcoming offerings. In addition, it brings the world of museums, galleries, and the works of contemporary artists to its readers through on-line video tours and presentations. All community members are welcome to request this online publication; go to info@chestertown.riverarts.org or call 410-778-6300.

The RiverArts Gallery and Gift Shop as well as KidSPOT are located at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. The Clay Studio is located at 205 High Street. For information on all of the exhibits, talks, classes and special events and to register where needed go to www.chestertown.riverarts.org or again call 410-778-6300.