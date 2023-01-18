Trish Cleary Opens Her Solo Psychotherapy Practice

Trish Cleary is pleased to announce the opening of her solo psychotherapy practice in Chestertown, MD. Her approach promotes personal growth, well-being, and resilience. Services for adults in Individual, Couple and Group therapy are available via Zoom and in person in the comfortable privacy of her office.

Competent and successful individuals sometimes struggle to understand challenging aspects of their lives. For some, words don’t come easily as they struggle to share feelings of uncertainty, insecurity, and shame. Others seem to avoid the hoped-for comforts of secure connections. The high price of these constraints can limit their sense of well-being.

Life’s transitions can bring about conflicting emotions: joy, grief, confusion, doubt, hopelessness, and hopefulness. Societal concerns also affect us personally, consider the impact of 9/11, the pandemic, and the economy. Overlooked feelings of profound uncertainty and isolation can be reawakened by such traumatic incidents as well as from associated challenges and losses. While insight about unfamiliar sensations can be elusive, it is the secure and confidential space of working with one’s therapist that allows previously unrecognized patterns of behavior and thought to emerge: to come into focus, to be explored, and to change.

Moving into and through one’s feelings is a personal voyage that cannot be rushed. Trish takes time with each client to observe and reflect on what is said and isn’t said and on what is heard and not heard. Psychotherapy can be thought of as an emotional life-vest to support clients through troubled waters into a safe harbor where they can recognize and realize their strengths and potential.

For more information contact Trish Cleary at 301-467-0602 or trishcleary@comcast.net

or visit her website www.trishcleary.com