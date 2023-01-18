Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Talbot Community Connections

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For many private foundations, making grants to a conduit organization which then re-grants those funds to other organizations is not a popular option. Most of these institutions have dedicated staff or volunteer leaders to identify grantees. And so it was interesting to note when reviewing the current awards made by the Women & Girls Fund over the last year that the Talbot Community Connections (TCC) was on the list. By design, they were established to specifically support the Talbot County Children Advocacy Center to help victims of sexual abuse.

But it should be no surprise that the Women & Girls Fund, given their mission, would be one of the TCC’s earliest donors. By supporting this special division of the Talbot County Department of Social Services, the WGF knows that their grants go to critical therapeutic resources for these victims such as self-defense classes, equine therapy, music therapy, art therapy, and trauma-informed yoga that the County cannot fund itself.

In the Spy’s ongoing series celebrating 20 years of grantmaking by the Women & Girls Fund, we talked with Jennifer Wright , co-president of Talbot Community Connections and WGF president Karen Kaludis about this important partnership.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. This video is approximately 6 minutes in length. For information about Talbot Community Connections please go here. For the Women & Girls Fund please go here.