Allegro Academy Hosts Open House at New Location on February 18

Allegro Academy will host its first Open House in its new location, the historic Masonic Temple at 114 N. Washington Street, on Saturday, February 18 at noon. Allegro Academy began bringing music and the performing arts to its new home on January 1, 2023. Featuring expanded lesson studios, rehearsal, and performance space in the heart of downtown Easton, the new facility will enable the Academy to strengthen its outreach into greater Talbot County.

“We envision Allegro Academy at the Masonic Temple becoming a more comprehensive conservatory in the future, one that connects musicians of all ages and incomes,” John H. Miller, former president of the board of directors, said.

Now in its fifth year as a non-profit music conservatory, the Academy has augmented its programs over time to include the Allegra! Women’s Chorus, Allegro Children’s Chorus, Summer Sing choir festival, group classes and private lessons in voice, piano, violin, and guitar. Exemplifying the many ways music inspires audiences, performers and students, Allegro Academy promotes a lifelong appreciation for the music and the performing arts. Allegro Academy’s mission is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Many of the Academy’s programs are offered at little or no cost to the participant and audience member.

“We hope members of the community will enjoy seeing our exciting new facilities on February 18,” Executive Director Amy Morgan said. “This auspicious move would not have been possible without the charitable spirit of the Easton community and our dedicated leadership, including current Board President, Lori Cuthbert,” Morgan noted.

“We are especially grateful to Lori and her sister, Kimberly Baker, who have made a generous $25,000 gift in honor of their parents, Lynn and Carol Cuthbert.” Morgan continued. “We could not have made this move without their generosity.”

“The performing arts are critical for enriching people’s lives, and making them available to everybody in our community could not be a more important goal,” Cuthbert said.

“Music and dance were always present in our house,” the charter member of the Allegra! Women’s Chorus, who is serving a second term on the Academy board, continued. “Our parents would be so happy and proud to know their gift is enabling Allegro to make a real home in the heart of Easton where we can grow and expand our artistic programs.”

Allegro Academy’s vision is to create a community that understands and appreciates one another through the joy of making music together. Please visit https://www.allegroacademyeaston.com/ for more information.