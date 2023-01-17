Remembering Dr. Bronwyn Jones: KCPL Creates new Book Collection

The Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce their sponsorship of a variety of new books added to KCPL’s collection in honor of the late Dr. Bronwyn Jones, Trustee 2020-2021.

A trailblazing woman in the field of gastrointestinal radiology from the beginning, Dr. Jones was 1 of only 3 women to graduate in her medical school class at the University of New South Wales in Australia and she was the first woman to be promoted to full professor in her department at Johns Hopkins University. During her tenure, she published hundreds of articles and chapters, won numerous international awards, and led multiple international committees.

In honor of these accomplishments and to encourage the next generation of doctors and scientists who will follow in her footsteps, a selection of children’s and young adult books about girls and women in medicine and science has been selected to help inspire our local youth to dream big, overcome obstacles, and be who they want to be.

The titles that have been selected are:

For Elementary & Middle School Readers (ages 5-12)

12 Women in Medicine by Marne Ventura

Profiles of twelve dedicated women in medicine from around the world.

The Angel of Santo Tomas by Tammy Yee

The story of Dr. Fe del Mundo, who began study at Harvard Medical School in 1936 and returned to the Philippines during WWII in order to care for the American and British children forced into the internment camp at Santo Tomas.

Elizabeth Blackwell by Matt Doeden

A biography of the trailblazing Elizabeth Blackwell, who became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States.

Improving Health: Women Who Led the Way by Anita Dalal

The book highlights vital contributions women have made in the field of health sciences.

Rebecca Lee Crumpler by J.P. Miller

The story of the fascinating life of Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African American woman to become a doctor in the United States.

She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference by Chelsea Clinton

This book features women scientists who used their smarts, their skills and their persistence to discover, invent, create and explain.

Tu Youyou’s Discovery: Finding a Cure for Malaria by Songiu Ma Daemicke

The story of Tu Youyou whose years of medical research and experimentation resulted in the discovery of a cure for malaria that is still used all over the world today.

Virginia Apgar by Dr. Sayantain DasGupta

This book tells the story of Dr. Virginia Apgar and the creation of the famous Apgar test to check the health of newborn babies.

Were I Not a Girl: The Inspiring and True Story of Dr. James Barry by Lisa Robinson

At the age of 18, Margaret Bulkley began to travel the world as a young man known as James Barry who attended medical school, became a doctor and soldier, and traveled the world.

Women Who Rocked Medicine by Heather Alexander

Profiles of nineteen inspiring female scientists who left their mark on the medical field.

For Young Adults (ages 13+)

I Could Not Do Otherwise: The Remarkable Life of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker by Sara Latta

The story of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a champion for women’s rights, social justice, and access to health care, who served as a Civil War surgeon and remains the only woman to have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

These books are now part of the collection at the North County Branch in Galena, which Dr. Bronwyn Jones championed for years, both before and after serving on the Board of Trustees.

