Mid-Shore Community Foundation Announces Award Recipients

Mid-Shore Community Foundation held its Annual Report to the Community and Awards Luncheon on Friday, December 2, at the Tidewater Inn in downtown Easton, Maryland.

Community leaders from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties attended the event, which celebrates individuals and organizations for their contributions to enhance the quality of life on the Mid-Shore.

Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and Moorhead Vermilye, Mid-Shore Community Foundation Founder and Board Chair, welcomed the group and presented the nine awards.

“This year’s award recipients have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” said Duncan. “We are honored to recognize and support their important work.”

The Town Watch Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore Community, was presented to Sue Simmons and Maryann Ruehrmund. Sue serves as the Director of Caroline County Recreation and Parks, where she coaches youth sports and is actively engaged in the community. Maryann serves as the Executive Director of the Chester River Health Foundation, where she has been pivotal in the transition and advancement of the Hospital.

The J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations for providing outstanding service to the community, was presented to Brennan Starkey, Board Chair of ShoreRivers, an organization which protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education, and to Langley Shook, Board Chair of the St. Michaels Community Center, which serves, empowers, and connects the local community.

Five Special Recognition Awards were presented for notable achievements in the Mid-Shore Region: Dave Harp was recognized for his work in photographing the natural world of the Chesapeake Bay; Ashley Clark, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center was recognized for her organization’s work to eliminate health disparities on the Eastern Shore; Linda Friday, President of the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce, was recognized for her work in promoting and supporting local businesses; Elaine Tama and Marion Arnold were recognized for their efforts to shepherd a plastic bag ban through the Plastic-Free Easton Fund; and Cookie Brohawn was recognized for her leadership, formation, and continuation of the Chorus of Dorchester, an all-volunteer chorus that was founded 1975.

“The work of the Community Foundation is a collaborative effort,” said Duncan. “With your help, in Fiscal Year 2022, we distributed $8.2 million in grants and charitable expenses.”

Established in 1992, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. The Foundation manages 525 charitable funds and $115 million in assets. Since its founding, the Foundation has processed more than $130 million in contributions and has distributed more than $60 million in grants and scholarships for the local community. For additional information, visit www.mscf.org/annual-awards.