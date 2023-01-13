Chester River Chorale Spring 2023

Calling all singers!

We invite you to join the Chester River Chorale’s upcoming Spring semester. We are a community chorus whose mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. Our upcoming semester’s program is titled “Time after Time” The

repertoire for this program will be an absolute blast and will feature a variety of styles

from popular tunes to jazz to Broadway to folk songs to spirituals to brand new works. Music from the program will touch on many aspects of time (i.e.time of day, seasons of life, the proverbial ‘wheels of time’, and more!). We will also be including 1 title each composed by each of our directors.

All experience levels welcome – no auditions required!

First rehearsal – Monday, January 16, 6:30-8:30PM – Now rehearsing at the Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown.

Our first three rehearsals are “open” and provide the opportunity for newcomers to observe or participate on a trial basis. Plan to arrive early to register – 6PM is not too early! Upon arrival at rehearsal, simply indicate at the registration table that you are new to the Chorale and wish to receive a “Demo Packet”. You will be welcome to sing with the group and can make your final decision in the first few weeks. For any questions, please contact us at info@chesterriverchorale.org.

Hear the Chorale!

We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished in our recent Holiday 2023 concert “A Chester River Holiday”. We invite you to visit our website, Youtube, Instagram or Facebook sites to hear our past performances.

Click here to hear some of our holiday concert!

Covid Safety

CRC leadership is taking all necessary precautions to increase safety. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated.

Resources

All singers will be equipped with practice tracks, online resources, YouTube playlists, video sectionals, weekly check-ins, and more to assist with your individual practice/preparation.

We hope you’ll consider joining us. To learn more, visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, or our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org.