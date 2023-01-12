Talbot County Business Resource Fair Scheduled for Jan. 21 in Easton

Small business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the Talbot County Business Resource Fair on Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Building African American Minds Athletic Center in Easton.

Participants at the free event will gain important knowledge and resources to help facilitate business start-ups and expansion. The featured speaker will be the Small Business Development Center’s Rich Loeffler with “How to Finance Your Small Business,” with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

The Resource Fair is presented by the Talbot County Department of Economic Development, and Tourism, Building African American Minds (BAAM), Talbot Mentors, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, JACK Construction, and Naima Ventures, LLC.

Resource partners include the Small Business Development Center, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, Maryland Capital Enterprises, Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, TEDCO, and local banks and accounting firms.

“Being connected to resources helps businesses succeed, and we’re here to be the conduit for building these connections with local business owners and leaders,” said Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism Director Cassandra Vanhooser. “Participants will come away from this event knowing more about the programs and resources available to start and grow a business in Talbot County, including financing options for small businesses.”

Building African American Minds is helping host the event with the hope that minority business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs will feel welcome to attend and access the information.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to host this event with so many of our partners,” said BAAM Executive Director Dina Daly. “Together we are providing business resources that are accessible to any individuals who want to start a business in Talbot County, including minority businesses.”

The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s mission is to enhance and promote a business-friendly environment for current and prospective enterprises and to advocate for policies that support and strengthen the economic vitality of Talbot County. The department’s vision for Talbot County is built on the principles of strong communities, empowered businesses, and innovative solutions.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to receive the department’s Talbot Works newsletter and breaking business news by subscribing at www.talbotworks.org. The department can also be reached at 410-770-8058 or by visiting their office at 11. S. Harrison Street, Easton, Md.