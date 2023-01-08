Chester River Health Foundation Sponsors Angel Tree

The Chester River Health Foundation sponsored its annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for children in the foster care programs for Kent and Queen Anne’s counties and Kent Center, which provides services for adults who have developmental disabilities.

All gifts were donated by team members of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the Chester River Health Foundation.Some of the wishes included basic needs such as clothes and winter coats – and of course, toys.

“This program provided meaningful gifts to Kent County’s neediest children during the holiday season,” said Mattie Meehan, Family Services Supervisor, Kent County Department of Social Services. “Each child in foster care had a memorable, happy Christmas thanks to the generosity and dedication of the foundation and UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s team members who made this program possible.”

“The enthusiasm for participating in the Angel Tree program was overwhelmingly evidenced by the nearly 80 presents that were donated this year,” said Dennis Welsh, Vice President, Rural Health Transformation and Executive Director, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. “The generosity of our team is heart-warming to all of us and truly touched the lives of those who might otherwise go without a specially-selected holiday gift. Our team members are part of this community and feel privileged to help out.”

Photo: Chestertown team members with over 75 gifts for local children and disabled adults. Pictured front row (l-r): Sherrie Hill, Clinical Nurse Coordinator for Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation; Sandy Prochaska, ED/Inpatient Nurse Manager; Ronnie Turner, Environmental Services. Back row (left to right): Randy Bozarth, Facilities Management; Bobbie Jo Trossbach, ED Clinical Coordinator; Jeff Curl, Facilities Management; Donald Green, Radiology Administration/Senior Holiday Motivation Team Lead.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.