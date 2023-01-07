Two Local Organizations Make Leadership Gifts to For All Seasons

Recently, Willow Construction and St. John Foundation each renewed their membership in For All Seasons’ Leadership Circle with $10,000 charitable gifts to the agency.

For All Seasons’ Leadership Circle is comprised of an exceptional group of individuals and leaders in the business community who give generously and lend their talents, expertise, and connections to the forward momentum of the agency. Members of the Circle are critical partners in For All Seasons’ life-saving work, playing an instrumental role in building the agency’s capacity to meet the demands of the current mental health crisis.

“The Board of Directors of Willow Construction appreciates the hard work that For All Seasons dedicates to the growing mental health needs of those living in our area. We are confident that the funds we donate to this organization are an investment in the betterment of the community,” comments Michael S. Hiner, President of Willow Construction.

The St. John Foundation annually supports critical needs in our community. Vernon Nily of the St. John Foundation has been helping nonprofit organizations in Talbot County meet their missions since 1993. He comments, “We have supported For All Seasons because it is meeting the needs of so many people in our community. Mental health is underserved in our region. We all need mental health services at some point in our lives, but no one wants to talk about it. Today, we need these services more than ever and we should all support organizations like For All Seasons more because of that need.”

“The For All Seasons staff is so genuine and works so hard, how can we not give to something like this?” Nily adds.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.

For further information on supporting For All Seasons or its Leadership Circle, contact Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education, at lweber@forallseasonsinc.org or call 410-822-1018.