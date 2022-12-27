Pickering Creek Audubon Center January Public Programs

Nature Walk at Pickering Creek’s New Forest

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

3:30-5:00 PM

$5 per person

Join Director, Mark Scallion, for an exploration of the Center’s newly acquired woods. We’ll start by walking Pickering’s meadow trail and then duck into the adjacent woods for a ramble across open woodland. Highlights could include woodpeckers, owls, turkeys, foxes and more. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s campus and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. REGISTER HERE

Whimsy: Everlasting Evergreens

Thursday, January 26th

3:30 – 5:00 pm

$5 per person

While the rest of our fields and forests look bare, the dark green of our evergreen trees mark a stark contrast. Come join Pickering Creek educators as we explore what makes these trees and shrubs so special! We’ll be going for an easy hike through our forests where we’ll collect pine cones for some pine cone crafts where you could take home a pine cone bird feeder, pine cone owl or pine cone door decoration! Ages 4-7 recommended but everyone is welcome. REGISTER HERE