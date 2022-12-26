Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know Your Seed Pods?

Happy Mystery Monday! We can’t believe this is our last mystery for 2022! Do you know your seed pods? This plant is prominent in our Parking Lot Alive! gardens and provides beautiful winter interest.

Last week, we asked you about the American amber jelly fungus (Exidia crenata). This super fun fungus is also known as amber jelly roll (sounds like a holiday treat!). This jelly fungus is, well, jelly-like. It thrives in cool and humid weather and can often be found in the winter, especially after a chilly rain. This fungus has little dark wart-like structures on the fruiting bodies, which usually grow on fallen dead sticks and branches.

Thanks for following us this year — we look forward to seeing you in 2023!

