MSO Welcomes 2023 With Gala Concert

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra invites all music lovers to bid farewell to 2022 at the Orchestra’s annual Gala New Year’s Eve concert. The only performance of this program will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 PM at Christ Church, Easton, Maryland.

The program offers something for everyone including arias from operas by Gaetano Donizetti (Lucia di Lammermoor), Charles Gounod (Romeo et Juliette), George Bizet (Carmen), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Clemenza di Tito and Marriage of Figaro), Léo Delibes(Lakme), and Giacomo Puccini (La Bohème).

MSO Music Director-Conductor Michael Repper will begin the evening with the overture from the iconic New Year’s favorite Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II. Waltzes and polkas by Strauss appear throughout the program. A special treat will be Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, and the entire audience will join the orchestra in the New Year anthem Auld Lang Syne.

Rachel Blaustein has been praised by Opera Today for her “crystalline soprano (voice) and her admirable control and voice”. She is a native of Olney, Maryland and is a graduate of Hofstra University (voice and drama) and the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University (Master of Music).

Mezzo-Soprano Anna Kelly is known for her rich, even, and beautifully emotional sound. She is a recent graduate of the Yale School of Music (Master of Music, Master of Music Arts). Ms. Kelly has participated in several Young Artists Programs and has been recognized for her work by multiple sources.

…CONCERT DETAILS FOLLOW…

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed only once on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Saturday, December 31, doors open at 6:00 PM, and the concert begins at 7:00 PM.

The concert will be held at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street in Easton, Maryland.

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $65 per person for general seating and $90 per person for premium seating.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensemble programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.