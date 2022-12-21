Choptank Health Announces New Medical Providers in Denton

Choptank Community Health System has recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Laura Bland, DNP, CRNP, FNP of Federalsburg, Md., and Dara Winfield, MSN, MPH, CRNP, FNP-BC of Preston, Md. to its Denton Health Center medical practice.

Bland has nine years of nursing experience and holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Salisbury University. She became a Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse in 2017 through the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

Bland is a current member of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society, the Emergency Nurses Association, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.

Winfield has more than 15 years of nursing experience, including work in Baltimore, Md., and New York City’s Bronx and Harlem communities. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. with a focus on diabetes quality improvement processes. She also holds a Master of Public Health from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, La.

Winfield is a current member of the American Academy of HIV Medicine and the American Nurses Association. She specializes in working with patients with HIV and Hep C and provides gender-affirming care. Winfield is fluent in Spanish and has a passion for taking care of Latino and immigrant populations.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being welcomed. New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Denton Office at 410-479-2650 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.