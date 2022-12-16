Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Giving the Boy Scouts Merit

These nine scouts appear to be loading canned goods and presents into a wooden crate at Christmas time! Do you recognize any of these boys? Maybe they were Cub Scouts who wore beanies like that and were in grades K through 5? The Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday undated picture was our Mystery photo in the Oct. 13,2003 issue of the “ Star Democrat” and the only identification was of Roy Walsh in the suit. He was the head of the Department of Natural Resources.

