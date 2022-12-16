Saints Peter and Paul Inducts Newest Members of the National Honor Society

Congratulations to the following students who were inducted into the Dominican Chapter of the Saints Peter & Paul National Honor Society. The students met and exceeded the four guiding principles of Scholarship, Service, Character, and Leadership. Their intellectual abilities are apparent in the classroom, and their resumes spoke volumes of the depth and diversity of their participation, service, and leadership in and out of school.

In addition to their other service activities, the National Honor Society commits their time and talent in coordinating the largest peer tutoring organization in the school. These young people exemplify the finest qualities of the National Honor Society and Sabre Pride! Congratulations and well done!

Our Newest Members of the Dominican Chapter of the National Honor Society

Robert O’Connor Peter Anderson Reilly Bramble Evan Dundon Vincent Dyer Morgan Earls Aaron Ewing Schuyler Gary William Hamilton Cadence Kelley Ryan Kelly Davis Kimminau Leonel Loaiza-Paucar Michael McHale Maguire Perry Morgan Quade Brayden Smith K’den Spears Emmary Sweeney Evan Villano Genevieve Webb

NHS Officers

Hattie Messick

President

Paige Simonsen

Caleb Schneck

Vice-President

Ryan McHale

Treasurer

Sam Lovell

Secretary/Chaplain

Catherine Cronan

Service Coordinator