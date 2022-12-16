Saints Peter and Paul Inducts Newest Members of the National Honor Society

Congratulations to the following students who were inducted into the Dominican Chapter of the Saints Peter & Paul National Honor Society. The students met and exceeded the four guiding principles of Scholarship, Service, Character, and Leadership. Their intellectual abilities are apparent in the classroom, and their resumes spoke volumes of the depth and diversity of their participation, service, and leadership in and out of school.
In addition to their other service activities, the National Honor Society commits their time and talent in coordinating the largest peer tutoring organization in the school. These young people exemplify the finest qualities of the National Honor Society and Sabre Pride! Congratulations and well done!
Our Newest Members of the Dominican Chapter of the National Honor Society
|Robert O’Connor
Peter Anderson
Reilly Bramble
Evan Dundon
Vincent Dyer
Morgan Earls
Aaron Ewing
|Schuyler Gary
William Hamilton
Cadence Kelley
Ryan Kelly
Davis Kimminau
Leonel Loaiza-Paucar
Michael McHale
|Maguire Perry
Morgan Quade
Brayden Smith
K’den Spears
Emmary Sweeney
Evan Villano
Genevieve Webb
NHS Officers
Hattie Messick
President
Paige Simonsen
Caleb Schneck
Vice-President
Ryan McHale
Treasurer
Sam Lovell
Secretary/Chaplain
Catherine Cronan
Service Coordinator
