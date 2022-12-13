WC Professor Prud’homme to Lead Online Course on American Government

The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture and the Department of Political Science at Washington College in Chestertown Maryland have launched a new online college course exclusively for upper-level high school students. The course is Political Science 102: Introduction to the Government of the United States. The 14 week online course will help ensure students are well prepared to serve as leaders in America.

Program resources will include great works of American political thought, including the U.S Constitution, James Madison’s Notes on the Constitutional Debates, The Federalist Papers, The Writings of the Anti-Federalists, Collected Speeches of Abraham Lincoln, and Collected Writings and Speeches of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Copies of all these works will be provided to enrolled students at no cost. There will also be one inexpensive textbook required that will be available for purchase.

The course will be taught by Joseph Prud’homme (Ph.D. Princeton), a faculty member in Washington College’s Political Science Department and the Director of the Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture. Professor Prud’homme will be using the Socratic method of learning that uses dialogue between teacher and students, with continual probing of great questions concerning American government.

Students will also experience an enriched learning experience with one-on-one tutorials with Professor Prud’homme in the Oxford University style and with special guest speakers throughout the program. High school students who complete the program will earn credit for a full college course that can be transferred to any college or university.

The program will run twice a week from January 23, 2023, to May 12, 2023 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM Eastern Standard Time. Flexibility in the time is available.

The Institute at Washington College can discount the course tuition fee from the standard Washington College course tuition fee of $2,000 to $1,250. The maximum number of students enrolled is limited to twelve to ensure a seminar learning experience, with extensive discussion and dialogue on the assigned readings and concepts. Enrollment is on a rolling basis but the course will likely fill soon.