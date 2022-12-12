The Mental Health Crisis on the Mid-Shore: A Chat with For All Season’s Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most damaging aspects of the COVID pandemic, which is still very much in evidence on the Mid-Shore, has been the unprecedented toll on the mental health of children and their parents. While America had seen a significant rise in the number of families impacted by psychological and emotional trauma well before the coronavirus hit our shores, the combination of school closings, financial hardship, and social isolation created an unprecedented uptick in those seeking help.

In fact, American Psychological Association recently reported that six out of 10 psychologists say they don’t have openings for new patients. And locally, For All Seasons, the Mid-Shore’s largest mental health provider, has shown a 27% increase in therapy requests since the COVID years began.

For Beth Anne Dorman, the CEO of For All Seasons, there is a silver lining in this grim new reality. While this rise in both children and adults is indeed troubling, Dorman notes that these numbers also reflect a society where one’s mental health s finally being discussed on par with one’s physical health. This increased demand for services indicates that families are now having to have the kind of conversations about depression, anxiety, and trauma to lead individuals to get the help they need finally.

The Spy sat down with Beth Anne last week to discuss this unique challenge and how For All Seasons is using new and creative ways to manage this surge in demand.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.