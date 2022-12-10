Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Welcomes Nurse Practitioner Jo-Ayne Kerry-Turner

Jo-Ayne Kerry-Turner, MSN, FNP, has joined the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team after more than 15 years as a provider with Chesapeake Healthcare in Salisbury, Md.

Prior to her position with Chesapeake Healthcare, Kerry-Turner served as an emergency department nurse for both UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester (2003- 2006) and Peninsula Regional Medical Center/Tidal Health (2002- 2003). Early in her career, she worked in oncology and medical-surgical nursing at the former McCready Hospital in Crisfield, Md.

Kerry-Turner earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University, and her Master of Science in Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Certification from Wilmington University.

“We are excited to welcome Jo-Ayne to our team,” said Jeanie Scott, Director of Oncology Services at UM Shore Regional Health. “She fits in wonderfully thanks to her eagerness to care for and learn from our patients. We are confident she will provide compassionate care to the women we serve in our community.”

To learn more about the services of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, call 410-820-9400 or visit https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/womens/breast.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.