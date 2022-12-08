Benedictine Raises Over $150,000 on Giving Tuesday

The Benedictine Foundation raised over $150,000 on Giving Tuesday through the support of numerous donors. Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson longtime Benedictine supporters matched what was raised with a donation of $75,000.

Benedictine employs over 350 staff that are dedicated to serving children and adults with moderate to severe developmental disabilities and autism. When Denise and John learned of the Benedictine Foundation’s effort to raise money on Giving Tuesday in support of the Benedictine staff, they pledged a $50k match. And upon hearing that the Foundation had raised $75K, Denise and John generously increased their match to $75k.

“We wanted to give to the Benedictine staff that work so tirelessly in supporting the student and adult population that Benedictine serves,” stated Denise Kaczmarczyk. “Seeing the dedication and the everyday miracles that happen at Benedictine is an inspiration to me and my husband. It is a mission we feel very strongly about and want to give to those that work so hard.”

Denise and John learned about Benedictine a number of years ago at a Christmas Bazaar. They were deeply inspired by the mission of Benedictine and have become dedicated supporters.

“Benedictine is overwhelmed by this incredible display of support from all of our donors. Denise and John’s support for the staff and individuals Benedictine serves is a tribute to their selfless generosity and dedication to making a difference in the lives of others. It has been a privilege to get to know them.” said Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer, Benedictine Foundation.

For more information on Benedictine’s events, services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham at Claudia.cunningham@benschool.orgorcall 410 634 2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit, comprehensive service provider helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.