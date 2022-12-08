UM SMC at Chestertown Team Presents to Next Generation Scholars

Health care professionals at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown recently hosted Kent County High School students participating in the Next Generations Scholars Program. Thirty-six 10th grade students learned about careers in radiology, laboratory services, emergency and acute care nursing and infection control.

Funded through a state grant, the Next Generation Scholars Program helps low-income students in high-poverty areas access postsecondary educational opportunities. The annual career presentations are designed to give students interested in health care careers a broad look at career options and answer questions about specific fields of interest.

“The Shore Regional Health team provided a wonderful overview of health care career opportunities,” said Aundra Anderson, Senior Coordinator, Next Generation Scholars, Maryland Business Roundtable for Education. “The students left feeling inspired and motivated to continue their studies. They appreciated the opportunity to engage with professionals in a variety of medical fields and for many, it will help guide their future education and career paths.”

Dennis Welsh, Vice President of Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, introduced the program and welcomed the students.

His remarks were followed by presentations from Brady Shortall, Radiographer; Liz Principe, Site Supervisor for Laboratory Services; Sandy Prochaska, ED/Inpatient Nurse Manager; Bobbie Jo Trossbach, Clinical Nurse Coordinator and Mickey Roderick, Infection Control Nurse.

“We are pleased to offer local students the opportunity to learn more about health care careers,” said Prochaska. “Our hope is that many of these promising students will join our team in the near future.”

