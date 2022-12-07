Record High Turnout for 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce that the 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot broke records this year, with approximately 1,600 runners and 99 dogs participating, raising over $135,000 for programming across all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.

“We are so thankful to all of our participants and sponsors from across the Eastern Shore who made this wonderful Thanksgiving tradition such a success this year,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Know that you have made a great impact by supporting your local Y.”

The event’s proceeds are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCA’s Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.

In-person Turkey Trots were hosted by seven of the eleven YMCA branches across the Eastern Shore, including the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, the Cecil County Family YMCA, the Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown, and the David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia. In addition, a virtual Turkey Trot was also available.

The 2022 Turkey Trot sponsors included: Chesapeake Crawlspace Solutions, Hometown Inspections, Shore Time Moving, A&A Mechanical Service, Inc., Allen Clark Jr. Inc., B & G Foods, Benson and Mangold, BesTemps, Cambridge MultiSport, Campbell’s Boatyards, Chesapeake Auto Repair Service, CVACH Financial Services, Delmarby, Inc., Edward Jones, Kelley Selph CFP, Farmers Bank of Willards, H & H Pharmacy, Hampton Inn and Suites, Happy Chicken Bakery LLC., Hickman Plumbing Heating and Air, Hopkins Sales Company, Horizon Farm Credit, Island Getaways, Livingston Wealth Management, MacDonald Law Office, LLC., McCain, Dees & Associates, Meghan Oliver Clarkson – Long and Foster, Minutemen Press, Paris Foods, Peninsula Alternative Health, Pico Taqueria, PKS & Company P. A., Playa Bowls, Salisbury University Foundation, The Brant, The Dixon Group, Tidewater Physical Therapy, TJ Distributors, Tomey Electric, Town & Country Animal Hospital, and H&M Bay, Inc.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and Page 2 social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income, or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to their inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.