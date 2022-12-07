ShoreRivers Offers Scholarships for Landscape Professionals

The major pollutants in our waterways are nutrients and sediment: basically, fertilizer and soil. These substances are essential for our lands and catastrophic in our water. The way we care for our landscapes, both agricultural and residential, determines whether nutrients and sediment stay put to nourish plants or run off to pollute our rivers. If you are a landscape professional working on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you are now eligible for a full scholarship from ShoreRivers to become certified in practices that are healthy for our local waterways and the Bay.

The Chesapeake Conservation Landscaping Council’s Chesapeake Bay Landscaping Professional program provides training to create a community of certified landscaping professionals who will be better stormwater partners and environmental stewards. Thanks to grant funding from the France-Merrick and Robert F. Schumann Foundations, ShoreRivers is offering 12 level one scholarships for the program this winter, advancing the goals of our River-Friendly Yards program by building a network of trained, trusted professionals whom we can recommend to residents and engage as contractors for restoration and planting projects.

ShoreRivers has a vision of swimmable, fishable waterways for generations to come, and we believe community members and landscape professionals share this vision. If you employ landscape professionals for your home, please let them know about this great opportunity to become certified as better caretakers of our yards and our rivers.

Scholarships are available on a first come, first served basis for any landscape professional working on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. To apply, register at certified.cblpro.org/register and use the code SHORERIVERS for an upfront discount. Refunds for the remaining amount will be given after completion of the certification. Contact Darran White Tilghman, ShoreRivers Director of Community Engagement, with any questions at dtilghman@shorerivers.org

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org