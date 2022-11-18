Chester Valley Ministers Association Celebrates Thanksgiving Gathering in Chestertown

All are invited to this special community service celebrating the season of gratitude. The gathering is sponsored by the Chester Valley Ministers Association (CVMA) and will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 4 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 237 N College Ave, Chestertown, MD (adjacent to Washington College).

The service will include music, stories, readings and messages drawn from our many traditions.

After a few years of virtual services, we’re returning this year to an in person gathering. Light refreshments will follow the service. All are welcome!

Calling all Singers – This year they will have a ‘pop up’ choir as a part of the service. All who would like to be a part of this choir-for-a-day please come to Bethel AME at 3:15 p.m. to learn one song that will be a part of the service.

CYMA is grateful to Rev. Robert Brown and the congregation of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for opening their beautiful sanctuary to the community for this CVMA gathering.