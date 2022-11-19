UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC.

Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience. He previously served as Director of the Cardiac Catheterization and EP Laboratories at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass.; as Medical Director and Chief of Cardiology and Director of Electrophysiology at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa; and as Medical Director of Cardiology at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. Most recently, he served three years with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and the Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Allentown, Pa. He also has lectured and published widely in the field of cardiology, and organized several cardiology symposia.

A graduate of Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science in New York, N.Y., Dr. Malacoff earned his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and completed his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. He also completed research and clinical fellowships in electrophysiology and cardiovascular medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, respectively, in Boston, Mass.

Lanasa completed her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner at Simmons College in Boston, Mass. During her clinical rotations, she gained experience in internal medicine/geriatrics, women’s health, emergency medicine, cardiology and pediatrics. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore. Prior to her nursing career, she received her Bachelor of Science in Emergency Services from University of Maryland Baltimore County and worked as an emergency medical services coordinator for University of Maryland Medical Center’s R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Lanasa was employed by Luminis Health Kent Island Primary Care for several years after obtaining her nurse practitioner degree. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked in pre-operative/post-anesthesia care at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, and in cardiac surgery intensive care at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She also worked in several emergency departments, including at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Malacoff and Lanasa are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 410-822-5571.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.