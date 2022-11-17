Choptank Health Expands with Chestertown Health Center

Choptank Community Health System has expanded into Kent County at 126 Philosophers Terrace in Chestertown, Md. The community health center is providing primary care and behavioral health services at the location, with new patients currently being welcomed.

Choptank Community Health System and UM Shore Regional Health announced their collaboration to expand healthcare services in Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s Counties in April 2021.

“Choptank Health is always exploring opportunities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore where we can expand our services and support healthy communities,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “Our expansion helps to address Kent County’s shortage of primary care, dental, and mental health providers and aligns with our mission of providing access to health care for all.”

Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation.

Rich says same-day appointments are now available, with a family physician and nurse practitioner leading the practice team. Integrated behavioral health services are also available to Choptank Health’s medical patients on-site.

Choptank Health will be adding a mobile health care unit as part of the new health center’s services in 2023, which will be used to help reach populations outside of Chestertown including those living in Millington, Galena, and Betterton. Dental services will be available at the Chestertown Health Center in 2024.

Choptank Community Health System additionally has opened its first Kent County School-Based Health Center at Rock Hall Elementary School. The center is made possible through partnerships with Kent County Public Schools, Kent County Health Department, and Maryland Department of Health.

The School-Based Health Center provides in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment required. Other services include health education and risk assessment, sports and other physical exams, dietary support, asthma management, and sick or acute care.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients.

Choptank Health’s Chestertown Health Center is open Mon. through Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and can be reached at 443-215-5353. Enrollment forms for school-based services are available at Rock Hall Elementary, or online at www.choptankhealth.org/schoolbased. More information about Choptank Health is at www.choptankhealth.org.