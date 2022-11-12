Winter Walks at Eastern Neck NWR

Four winter walks at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge are again being sponsored by the Friends of Eastern Neck, Inc. The walks provide a great opportunity to experience areas of the refuge not usually open to the public, with a good chance of spotting waterfowl and wildlife.

Depending on the month and location, participants can expect to observe Canada geese, tundra swans, scaup, ruddy ducks, mallards, buffleheads, black ducks and canvasbacks, as well as bald eagles and other wildlife, such as fox, deer, groundhogs, and wild turkeys.

Guided walks start promptly at 8:00 a.m. on four Saturdays:

December 3, 2022

January 7, 2023

February 4, 2023

March 4, 2023

These two-mile walks take place on flat terrain and typically last for about two hours. A local birding expert or naturalist will guide each walk. Participants are encouraged to wear boots, dress warmly, and bring binoculars and a camera. There are no rain dates.

Walks are free, but enrollment for each walk is limited to 25 participants, ages 12 and up (no pets). Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To register at Eventbrite, visit: https://bit.ly/ENwinterwalks2022-23. For additional information or questions, please email easternneckwalks@gmail.com.

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is a 2,285-acre island which supports a wide variety of habitats including brackish marsh, natural ponds, upland forest, and grasslands for a diversity of wildlife. The refuge holds the designation of Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern-Neck/.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.