Delmarva Review: A Room Too Small for Sunsets by Sayan Aich Bhowmik

Author’s Note: The poem tries to uncover the gnawing sense of loneliness and alienation that has become a characteristic feature of life in the cities. With every passing day, no matter how well we remain connected to the outside world through social media, there is always this sense of emptiness that devours us. This poem tries to capture that sense of angst and the problematics of belonging.

A Room Too Small for Sunsets

The toaster has thrown up.

The alarm that had been snoozed twice

And the coffee beans hard as immigration rules Lie scattered, waiting for

The perfect hangover

Before they walk toward

Their expiry dates.

In the room

Too small for sunsets

I sit by a window

And watch the city

Not on anybody’s map

Become a river.

The streets that play

Hide-and-seek with the traffic lights

Will come wandering inside my head

And set up tents.

In the end

I sleep with my fingers

On the zippers of the sky.

Sayan Aich Bhowmik is assistant professor of English at Shirakole College, in Kolkata, India. He is the coeditor of Plato’s Caves Online, a semi-academic blog on poetry, culture, and politics. His poems have appeared in South Florida Poetry Journal, Indian Ruminations, Kitaab, Scarlet Leaf Review and Dust Poetry Magazine, among others.

