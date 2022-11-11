What Happened on Election Day? Election Analysis with Dr. Dan Nataf

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for an insightful analysis of the results of the November Election with Dr. Dan Nataf, Professor of Political Science at Anne Arundel Community College. As Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues, Dan has presented to us after each of the last four elections, so many readers will be familiar with the depth of detail and clarity of analysis in his presentations. We’ll be presenting this program via Zoom, on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17.

Originally a resident of Los Angeles, California, Dan Nataf obtained his PhD from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) before moving to the East Coast. Since 1995, he has been employed at AACC where he has taught such political science courses as American Government, International Relations, State and Local Government, and Comparative Politics. He has also directed the Center for the Study of Local Issues where he conducts community surveys on behalf of the college.

As director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues, he has been responsible for writing press releases each semester. The surveys have been the basis for many presentations he has given to a variety of political and community groups. Due to his expertise in local politics and public opinion, he is quoted about those topics by the Baltimore Sun, the Annapolis Capital, and the Washington Post. He also discusses politics and polling on radio and occasionally on television. Most recently, he has been on WYPR radio discussing candidates and elections in Anne Arundel County for 2022.

Please join old friends and make new ones at this meeting, which will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, November 17th. The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, with a brief business meeting including club elections. At 7:00 we’ll hear from our speaker, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend.