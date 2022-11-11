RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale: November 17 – December 31

Chestertown RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale offers hand-made gifts at affordable prices created by local artists and artisans. It will run November 17 – December 31 giving those looking for one-of-a-kind creations plenty of time to find that perfect gift.

A broad range of gifts will surely bring joy to those special in your life, from grandparents to grandchildren and other special family members and friends.

Offerings include holiday décor, ornaments, wreaths, and cards, fine art including photography, practical and decorative pieces in clay and in wood, jewelry, knitted wear, silk scarves, quilts and paper art. Expect to see not only fine art and craft but also items of a whimsical nature.

As items typically sell quickly, they are replenished. In previous years there have been over 1000 items for sale; we expect as much this year. Many of RiverArts most popular artists are returning but also look for work by artists new to the show.

Stop in often at the RiverArts galleries located in Chestertown’s decorated breezeway at 315 High Street. Gallery hours have been extended to make shopping easier. By staying open later, visitors to the gallery may stop in before going to dinner in any number of Chestertown’s popular restaurants.

First Friday, December 4 – 11-8

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – 11-3

Wednesday and Sunday 11- 4

Thursday – Friday – 11- 6

Saturday – 9-5

For more information visit www.community.chestertownriverarts.org/ or call 410-778-6300.