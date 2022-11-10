UMMS Hospitals Light Up in Green Across the State to Honor Military Veterans

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) will visibly demonstrate support for the state’s veterans this week by illuminating all of its hospitals in green. Each evening, as part of the national Operation Green Light initiative, member hospitals will literally shine the light on veterans and available resources to help them transition into civilian culture.

This is the inaugural year of Operation Green Light. Governor Hogan recently announced Maryland’s participation in the initiative, which at the state level is being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs among other state organizations. Landmark buildings throughout the state will light up in green as part of Operation Green Light – including 12 UMMShospitals and medical facilities.

“We are grateful to all of Maryland’s veterans, including those who have continued their selfless service for others as health care professionals in our System. On behalf of all our team members we thank veterans this week and beyond,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS.

Participating UMMS sites:

Anne Arundel County:

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie)

Baltimore City:

University of Maryland Medical Center—Downtown Campus (22 S. Greene St)

University of Maryland Medical Center—Midtown Campus (827 Linden Avenue)

University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute (2200 Kernan Drive)

Baltimore County:

UM St. Joseph Medical Center (7601 Osler Drive, Towson)

Charles County:

UM Charles Regional Medical Center (5 Garrett Avenue, La Plata)

Dorchester County

UM Shore Medical Center and Pavilion at Cambridge (713-715 Cambridge Marketplace Blvd., Cambridge)

Kent County:

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (100 Brown Street, Chestertown)

Harford County:

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air)

UM Harford Memorial Hospital (501 South Union Avenue, Havre de Grace)

Prince George’s County:

UM Capital Region Medical Center (901 Harry S. Truman Drive North, Largo)

UM Laurel Medical Center (7300 Van Dusen Road, Laurel)

Talbot County:

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton (219 South Washington Street, Easton)

