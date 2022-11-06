LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: Medicare and Seniors Health

For the next few days, the Spy will share with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur. Last week, the event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County.
The video segments will include opening statements, LWV questions, s representative number of questions submitted by the audience, and closing statements.
We continue with their discussion of what each candidate’s stance with regard to Medicare and health care for our growing senior community.
