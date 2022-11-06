Anniversary Show at Troika Gallery Celebrating 25 Years of The Finest of Fine Art

Troika Gallery celebrates 25 years of showing The Finest of Fine Art with their Silver Anniversary Show opening on November 11 exhibiting masterpieces of Troika’s regional, national and international artists. In 1997, artists Dorothy Newland, Jennifer Heyd Wharton and Laura Era opened the first gallery in Easton. The gallery’s success has been attributed to the fine artists exhibited in the gallery and the professional, friendly and knowledgeable owners. Troika specializes in commissioned portraiture, custom framing, appraisal referrals, personalized home curation and artists talks and demos during First Friday openings.

Troika is proud to represent the original art of: Jorge Alberto, Kenn Backhaus, SaraJane Doberstein, John Ebersberger, Deborah Elville, Laura Era, J.A. Ferrier, Kevin Fitzgerald, David Buckley Good, Joseph Gyurcsak, Palden Hamilton, John Davis Held, Mark Hiles, Matthew Hillier, Bo Jia-Middle Kingdom, Jeanette Le Grue, Lynne Lockhart, Peter S. Loonam, Kirk McBride, Lou Messa, Raoul Middleman, Terry Miller, Dorothy F. Newland, Victor Nizovtsev, Brendan O’Neill, Sara Linda Poly, W. Stanley Proctor, Christopher Richard, Julia Rogers, Ann Didusch Schuler, William Storck, Carol Lee Thompson, David H. Turner, Jennifer Heyd Wharton, Chris Wilke, Vladislav Yeliseyev and Matthew Zoll. The gallery is continuously refreshing the exhibit spaces.

Whether an art collector, art lover, or an art browser, you are encouraged to stop in and see this fantastic exhibit, or click on our website. Professional artist and owner, Laura Era along with Gallery Manager, Peg Fitzgerald, welcome your visit or phone call and will happily address your questions. An added popular service that the gallery offers is to encourage clients to take a painting home “on trial”.

Works in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, clay, bronze, and porcelain are on exhibit. This annual show is a favorite of collectors and gallery admirers. Laura and Peg are grateful for the community’s support for the past 25 years and are looking forward to offering original fine art for the next 25!

Troika Gallery is located at 9 South Harrison Street, in Historic Downtown Easton, the gallery is open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment, 410-770-9190, www.troikagallery.com.