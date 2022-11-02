STEM Fest, After-Hours Board Games, and More! November Events at KCPL

Kent County Public Library’s November calendar is filled with special events for all ages, including the return of the Maryland STEM Festival on November 9 and an all-ages after-hours board game night on November 16!

Craft Time: Minecraft Creations

Thursday, November 3 | 4:30pm | North County Branch

Wednesday, November 9 | 4pm | Rock Hall Branch

It’s time to get crafty! Bring your creativity, we’ll provide supplies, and you’ll take home a unique Minecraft-themed craft. Space is limited. Please register. Ages 5+

Pizza and Make a Thing: Mini Pumpkin Tarts

Friday, November 4 | 4pm | North County Branch

Saturday, November 12 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch

Polish your culinary skills just in time for baking season and learn how to create a tasty pumpkin tart. All supplies provided. Space is limited. Please register. Teens ages 13-17. Pizza and Make a Thing is a program series for teens where we eat pizza and make a thing.

Happiness Hour: Creative Time for Grown-Ups – Autumn Wreaths

Saturday, November 5 | 1pm | Chestertown Branch

Happiness Hour is a time for grown-ups to explore their powers of creativity. Join us to try your hand at something new and leave a little happier than you arrived! This month’s featured project is Autumn Wreaths. Supplies provided, but you are welcome to bring additional materials to add to your craft. Space is limited. Please register. Adults.

Maryland STEM Festival: Robot Bugs, Match That Meme, and More

Wednesday, November 9 | 5-7:30pm | Chestertown Branch

STEM Fest is back with a whole new lineup of activities focused on the online experience. Join us for “social media” poster making sessions for kids, play a game of match that meme, visit the Malware Museum to take a trip down virus memory lane, make robot bugs, learn how to protect yourself online, and so much more! Enter to win a raffle drawing for a coding robot for kids! All ages welcome – kids, teens, and adults.

One Maryland One Book: What’s Mine and Yours Discussion

Thursday, November 10 | 3pm | North County Branch

Join a community discussion of What’s Mine and Yours by Naima Coster led by KCPL staff and open to all. Registration requested, but walk-ins welcome. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities designed to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.

One Maryland One Book: Build A Self-Care Toolkit

Tuesday, November 15 | 11am | North County Branch

The characters in What’s Mine and Yours face challenges large and small. Join us to create a self-care toolkit that you can use on days when your life feels difficult. This program is tied to the themes in What’s Mine and Yours, but is not a book discussion. You are welcome to attend even if you have not yet read the book. Registration requested. Walk-ins welcome, supplies permitting. One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities designed to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.

Out of the Box: After Hours Board Game Night

Wednesday, November 16 | 6-7:30pm | Chestertown Branch

We’re filling the library with games! Join us to enjoy a mix of old favorites, new games, GIANT games, and more – whether you enjoy storytelling, multi-layered strategy, collaborative problem-solving, or fast-paced competition, there’s a game for you! All ages welcome – kids, teens, and adults.

Family Camping Storytime

Thursday, November 17 | 5pm | Chestertown Branch

Share an evening by the “campfire” as we snuggle in for a special family evening storytime! Enjoy stories, crafts and a snack with your favorite children’s librarians. Ages 2-7.

Dungeons & Dragons: Character Creation

Friday, November 18 | 4pm | Chestertown Branch

Learn the ins and outs of how to create a character for the popular role playing game Dungeons & Dragons, get pro tips on how to play the game, and ask all your adventuring questions. Free gaming dice available while supplies last! Space is limited. Please register. Teens ages 12-17.

Painted Pottery Ornaments with the Square Rose

Tuesday, November 29 | multiple time slots | Square Rose Gallery & Pottery Studio

Join library staff at the Square Rose Gallery & Pottery Studio in Galena to choose and paint an ornament in your own unique style! Choose from one of four 30 minute time slots: 11:00-11:30am; 11:30am-12:00pm; 12:00-12:30pm; or 2:30-3:00pm. Space is limited. Please register. Adults.

Create It: Gifts in a Jar!

Wednesday, November 30 | all day | Rock Hall Branch

Tuesday, December 13 | all day | North County Branch

Create a soup jar filled with hearty ingredients or a sweet-filled jar of tasty treats! Drop in activity, available while supplies last. Adults.

For more information or to register for any upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.