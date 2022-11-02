Authors & Oysters: David O. Stewart

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever. Alix Rickloff was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on November 2nd with her new novel, The Girls in Navy Blue.

On Wednesday, November 9th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet author David O. Stewart for a book signing and author lecture on his book on our first president. George Washington; The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father is a fascinating and illuminating account of how George Washington became the single most dominant force in the creation of the United States of America

“Washington’s rise constitutes one of the greatest self-reinventions in history. In his mid-twenties, this third son of a modest Virginia planter had ruined his own military career thanks to an outrageous ego. But by his mid-forties, that headstrong, unwise young man had evolved into an unassailable leader chosen as the commander in chief of the fledgling Continental Army. By his mid-fifties, he was unanimously elected the nation’s first president. How did Washington emerge from the wilderness to become the central founder of the United States of America?

In this remarkable new portrait, award-winning historian David O. Stewart unveils the political education that made Washington a master politician—and America’s most essential leader. From Virginia’s House of Burgesses, where Washington learned the craft and timing of a practicing politician, to his management of local government as a justice of the Fairfax County Court to his eventual role in the Second Continental Congress and his grueling generalship in the American Revolution, Washington perfected the art of governing and service, earned trust, and built bridges. The lessons in leadership he absorbed along the way would be invaluable during the early years of the republic as he fought to unify the new nation.

Winner of the 2022 Book Award of the Colonial Dames of America

Winner of the 2021 History Prize of the Society of the Cincinnati, New Jersey.

Finalist, 2022 George Washington Prize of Mount Vernon and Gilder-Lehrman Institute

Featured at the National Book Festival, 22 September 2021

Winner of 2002 George Washington Memorial Award of the G. Washington Masonic National Memorial Ass’n.

A recovering lawyer and proud graduate of Curtis High School on Staten Island, David Stewart has published five books of history and four historical novels. His most recent nonfiction work, George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father, has won several awards and is a finalist for Mount Vernon’s George Washington Prize. His most recent novel, The New Land, is inspired by family stories his mother told, and is the first of a trilogy. He lives in Maryland with his wife of 48 years, Nancy; they have three children and five grandchildren.

“[A]n outstanding biography that both avoids hagiography and acknowledges the greatness of Washington’s character. . . Mr. Stewart’s writing is clear, often superlative, his judgments are nuanced, and the whole has a narrative drive such a life deserves.” – Wall Street Journal

“In this lively and admirable study, Stewart offers a balanced and thoughtfully well-written appreciation of George Washington’s life and leadership. A must for fans of biographies.” -Library Journal (STARRED Review)

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 12/7 with Doug Richardson and his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.