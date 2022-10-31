LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: Opening Statements

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the next few days, the Spy will share with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur. Last week, the event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County.

The video segments will include opening statements, LWV questions, s representative number of questions submitted by the audience, and closing statements.

We began today with candidate opening remarks.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.