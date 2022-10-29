UM SRH Respiratory Therapists Celebrate National Respiratory Care Week

Team members in University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Respiratory Services Department celebrated National Respiratory Care Week, October 23 through 29. UM SRH respiratory therapists provide critical care and cardio-pulmonary medicine for patients with acute critical conditions, including cardiac and pulmonary diseases, and see patients at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, in the Intensive Care Unit, as well as in emergency departments and other units throughout UM Shore Medical Centers at Cambridge, Chestertown, Easton and Queenstown. Pictured, left to right, are respiratory therapists Karen Anderson, Priscilla Weatherall, Emily George and Kendall Dixon; Steve Eisemann, Director, Respiratory Services, UM SRH; respiratory therapists Kelly Runnels, Philomena Leon and Patty Joiner; and Lyndsey Feather, Manager, Respiratory Services, UM SRH.