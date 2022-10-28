Kaya C. Abukassis Joins MacLeod Law Group

MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kaya C. Abukassis, Esquire, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, resident in the Chestertown office. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Ms. Abukassis moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up between Baltimore City and Annapolis, Maryland. Ms. Abukassis will focus her practice on transactional real estate matters, business and contract law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are very pleased to welcome a young attorney of Kaya’s caliber to the firm,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG). “We look forward to her contributions assisting clients and her role in our continued growth,”

Prior to coming on board at MLG, Ms. Abukassis attended the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she received her Juris Doctorate, spent several years as a Legal Assistant with the Fitzgerald Law Group in Easton, Maryland, and was a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Stephen H. Kehoe at the Circuit Court for Talbot County.

Ms. Abukassis is excited to join MacLeod Law Group, which she describes as, “an excellent place to grow my legal practice and become an integral part of the community.”

Ms. Abukassis graduated from Southern Senior High School in Harwood, Maryland, and went on to graduate cum laude from the University of a Baltimore with a bachelor’s degree in History. Ms. Abukassis received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Ms. Abukassis is a member of the Kent County Bar Association, Caroline County Bar Association, Talbot County Bar Association, and the Maryland State Bar Association. Kaya currently resides in Cordova (Talbot County), Maryland.