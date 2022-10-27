KCPS, Town Cut Ribbon on Galena Trail

Town, county and school officials joined together at Galena Elementary School to cut the ribbon on a new walking trail Friday, Oct. 14.

Galena Mayor John Carroll wielded the ceremonial scissors. Joining him from Kent County Public Schools were Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent; Board of Education President Joe Goetz; and board members Trish McGee and Francoise Sullivan.

The students and staff of Galena Elementary School participated in the celebration, sitting outside for the ribbon-cutting and joining in on a walk of the entire trail.

Carroll spoke about the town’s effort to get the trail built for the school. He described the collaborative work of the town, the school system and the State of Maryland.

Carroll said it took about five years and $90,000 to make the project happen.

“So I want to thank everyone today for helping us do this so you can have a walking trail to use,” he told the Galena Elementary School students.

Principal Becky Yoder said Galena Elementary School was excited to partner with the town, county and state “to make the dream of a walking trail a reality.”

“The students are already enjoying the trail daily. It is a great addition to our outdoor space,” Yoder said.

The trail — which about a third of a mile long — is available for the public to use when school is not in session. Dogs also are allowed after school hours; owners are asked to clean up after their pets.